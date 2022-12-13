”The only way to truly achieve wellness is to approach health holistically,“ says board-certified internal medicine physician Zion Ko Lamm, M.D. “By focusing on the whole person, in all their dimensions whether that be physical, mental, emotional or spiritual, we can better address their needs. And I truly believe that beauty can be a useful tool for medicine because it can address many of these dimensions of holistic wellness!”

On this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with Lamm about her fresh approach to skin care. She’s recently become quite popular on her social channels for her skin care tips and product recommendations. Given her background as an internal medicine physician, she approaches skin health from an all-encompassing and preventative lens—so she looks to address things such as diet, sleep hygiene, stress, and more when she gives skin care advice. For example? "I utilize my skin care routine as a time for meditation. It has a profound effect on my mental and emotional wellness,” she says.