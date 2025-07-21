Dryness, Fine Lines & Texture Can All Be Attributed To This

See, your body is packed with hyaluronic acid, most of which is found in the skin. However, your HA bank does begin to dwindle with age. As naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D., once explained, by the time you reach your 40s, you have around 50% of the HA you had during your younger years. And when your body's hyaluronic acid declines, you may notice physical signs of skin aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and dry, dull skin.