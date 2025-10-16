Dryness, Fine Lines & Texture Can All Be Attributed To This=
Sometimes figuring out what's causing your skin to act up feels impossible. Is it the weather? Something you ate? A new product you tried? No matter the suspicion, it can be difficult to know for sure.
Whether you're battling dryness, fine lines, or texture, take note: This one thing can trigger all of the above. And when you pay attention to it, you'll likely see smoother, tighter, and more hydrated skin shine through.
How internal hyaluronic acid impacts the skin
The secret? Prioritize hydration—and not just externally. Of course, drinking enough water is the first step, but you can level up your skin's internal hydration bank via supplementation as well. Most notably: hyaluronic acid supplements.
See, your body is packed with hyaluronic acid, most of which is found in the skin. However, your HA bank does begin to dwindle with age. As naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D., once explained, by the time you reach your 40s, you have around 50% of the HA you had during your younger years. And when your body's hyaluronic acid declines, you may notice physical signs of skin aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and dry, dull skin.
Not sure where to look for a trusted HA supplement? Here's a curated list of some of the best options on the market to get you started. This way, your skin will feel nourished from within, revealing a dewy complexion with faded fine lines and a smooth, plump texture.
The takeaway
If your skin looks dehydrated, you may want to consider adding hyaluronic acid supplements to your skin care routine.
You should add topical creams and serums as well for a 360 approach to dewy skin; however, supplements can carry a ton of weight when it comes to quenching dry skin—in fact, here are 10 more to consider.