Beauty

Dryness, Fine Lines & Texture Can All Be Attributed To This

Hannah Frye
November 14, 2024
Closeup portrait of a woman with gray hair and fine lines
Image by Viktor Solomin / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sometimes figuring out what's causing your skin to act up feels impossible. Is it the weather? Something you ate? A new product you tried? No matter the suspicion, it can be difficult to know for sure. 

Whether you're battling dryness, fine lines, or texture, take note: This one thing can trigger all of the above. And when you pay attention to it, you'll likely see smoother, tighter, and more hydrated skin shine through.

How internal hyaluronic acid impacts the skin

The secret? Prioritize hydration—and not just externally. Of course, drinking enough water is the first step, but you can level up your skin's internal hydration bank via supplementation as well. Most notably: hyaluronic acid supplements.

See, your body is packed with hyaluronic acid, most of which is found in the skin. However, your HA bank does begin to dwindle with age. As naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D., once explained, by the time you reach your 40s, you have around 50% of the HA you had during your younger years. And when your body's hyaluronic acid declines, you may notice physical signs of skin aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and dry, dull skin. 

Not sure where to look for a trusted HA supplement? Here's a curated list of some of the best options on the market to get you started. This way, your skin will feel nourished from within, revealing a dewy complexion with faded fine lines and a smooth, plump texture.

The takeaway 

If your skin looks dehydrated, you may want to consider adding hyaluronic acid supplements to your skin care routine.

You should add topical creams and serums as well for a 360 approach to dewy skin; however, supplements can carry a ton of weight when it comes to quenching dry skin—in fact, here are 10 more to consider

Wait A Second: Do You Have "Sauna" Skin?
Beauty

Wait A Second: Do You Have "Sauna" Skin?

Jamie Schneider

I Was Totally New To Home Renovation: Here's How I Did It Sustainably
Home

I Was Totally New To Home Renovation: Here's How I Did It Sustainably

Emma Loewe

Want Smoother, More Even-Toned Legs? Do This, Derms Say
Beauty

Want Smoother, More Even-Toned Legs? Do This, Derms Say

Hannah Frye

Don't Do This For One Month After Getting A Tattoo, Experts Say
Beauty

Don't Do This For One Month After Getting A Tattoo, Experts Say

Hannah Frye

This Clean Mascara Makes My Tired Eyes Look Years Younger & It Lasts All Day
Beauty

This Clean Mascara Makes My Tired Eyes Look Years Younger & It Lasts All Day

Carleigh Ferrante

This Made My HRV Go Up 10 Points Overnight & I'm Sleeping Better Than Ever
Home

This Made My HRV Go Up 10 Points Overnight & I'm Sleeping Better Than Ever

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle, Skin-Smoothing Treatment Reduces Fine Lines & Makes Pores Look Minuscule
Beauty

This Gentle, Skin-Smoothing Treatment Reduces Fine Lines & Makes Pores Look Minuscule

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Telltale Signs You Should Use A Scalp Serum (& What To Look For)
Beauty

3 Telltale Signs You Should Use A Scalp Serum (& What To Look For)

Hannah Frye

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

