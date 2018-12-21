Week 2: How I'm Raising Kids With Healthier Lifestyle Habits Than I Had

Prior to having my two children, I never put much thought into natural, nontoxic products. I thought I'd always been pretty "healthy" because I was eating clean, whole foods. But during my first pregnancy, I realized that there was so much more to a healthy lifestyle than just the food I was consuming.

Within a week of finding out I was pregnant for the first time, I committed to switching to natural beauty, skin care, and household products, not only for myself but for the growing life inside of me. Once I made that switch, I could never turn back.

Throughout the next few years, I would continually find cleaner products that I loved and became especially passionate about finding natural products for my children. As any mom would, I want only the best for my kids. And for me, this meant becoming mindful about what goes into and onto their little bodies.

It was a proud mama moment when my older daughter Emma asked me for "more broccoli" the other night. I realized that all the work I was doing to help my family "nature up" was paying off—she had genuinely come to love whole foods from the earth. (I have the same goals for my younger daughter, Jordy, who just started solids!)