I've had a complicated relationship with sex for as long as I can remember—as I'm sure most of us probably do. I grew up in a very conservative, religious environment where any mention of sexuality was forbidden. I was sexually assaulted when I was 12 and consequently had all of my sexual agency taken from me. I started acting out and pursuing older men when I was 14, as a way to fight back against the voices of shame and deeply rooted pain that were clamoring for my attention. At 18, I was having sex as a way to try to get love from men, many of whom did very questionable things to me.