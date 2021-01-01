mbg Contributor

Erin McKelle is the Communications Associate at YTH, as well as a blogger, entrepreneur, intuitive coach and creative evangelist based in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor's in women and gender studies from Ohio University, and her master's in psychology from Penn State. McKelle divides her time between managing social media campaigns, writing for popular online publications, and building her empire. When not engaged in a passion project, she can usually be found reading a book, cooking up a new recipe, or obsessing over pop-culture.