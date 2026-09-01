Higher Intake Of This Was Linked To Less Severe Sinus Inflammation
If your sinuses always seem congested, pressured, or irritated, you may have blamed allergies, the weather, or a stubborn cold. But what you eat could be another piece of the puzzle.
New research examined1 the relationship between antioxidant intake, metabolic health, and chronic rhinosinusitis, a condition that causes ongoing sinus inflammation.
People who consumed more antioxidant-rich nutrients tended to have less severe sinus disease, and insulin resistance appeared to explain part of that connection.
About the study
The cross-sectional study included 340 adults with chronic rhinosinusitis who were treated at a hospital in China.
To understand what participants were eating, researchers asked them to record everything they ate over three separate 24-hour periods.
From those records, they estimated how much of six antioxidant-related nutrients participants were getting: vitamins A, C, and E, carotenoids, zinc, and selenium.
Researchers then looked at participants' metabolic health. They measured fasting insulin and HOMA-IR, which can indicate how well the body responds to insulin.
They also used CT scans to assess inflammation and blockage in the sinuses. Participants completed SNOT-22, a questionnaire that measures sinus symptoms and how much they affect daily life.
Researchers were interested in the connection because antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative stress, while insulin resistance can contribute to inflammation.
They wanted to see whether these processes might be related to chronic sinus disease.
More antioxidants were linked to less sinus inflammation
People with higher antioxidant intake tended to have lower Lund-Mackay scores, a system doctors use to measure inflammation and blockage visible on a sinus CT scan.
Their scans showed less severe sinus disease, and they also reported fewer symptoms, although that association was weaker.
Higher antioxidant intake was also associated with lower fasting insulin and better measures of insulin sensitivity.
When researchers looked at the relationship more closely, insulin resistance appeared to account for about 25% of the association between antioxidant intake and the amount of sinus disease seen on CT scans.
Because this was a cross-sectional study, it can't show that eating more antioxidants reduces sinus inflammation or that insulin resistance causes the condition.
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Why metabolic health may matter for your sinuses
Insulin resistance can contribute to low-grade inflammation, while oxidative stress can also promote inflammation.
Antioxidant nutrients help the body manage oxidative stress, which could partly explain the connection between antioxidant intake and sinus disease.
Still, this doesn't mean antioxidants are a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis. The study only found an association, and other health or lifestyle factors could have influenced the results.
Simple ways to get more antioxidants
You don't need to track individual nutrients to increase your antioxidant intake. Focus on getting a variety of antioxidant-rich foods throughout the week.
- Go for color: Bell peppers, citrus, berries, and leafy greens provide vitamin C and carotenoids. Add more antioxidant-rich foods to meals and snacks.
- Include nuts and seeds: Almonds and sunflower seeds provide vitamin E, while pumpkin seeds provide zinc.
- Mix up your protein sources: Eggs and seafood provide nutrients such as selenium and zinc. Brazil nuts are also rich in selenium, so small amounts are enough.
- Build balanced meals: Pair carbohydrates with protein and fiber to support steadier blood sugar. These blood sugar basics can help.
The takeaway
Higher antioxidant intake was associated with less severe chronic sinus disease, and insulin resistance explained part of the relationship.