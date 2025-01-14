Skip to Content
Sex

How Healthy Vitamin D Levels Support Sex Drive Through The Winter

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 14, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
couple in bed - man caressing women's face
Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy
January 14, 2025

Perhaps the winter blues are hitting you hard this year, or maybe it just feels too freaking cold to get naked, but if your libido is struggling this season, you're not alone.

As it turns out, there's a scientific explanation for low sex drive in the winter—and a pretty simple solution, as well.

Why does libido decrease in the winter?

It's pretty tough to get sufficient sunlight exposure during the dark, short days of winter. Bundling up when we do go outside in the winter sun leaves little skin exposed for cutaneous vitamin D production. 

And as it turns out, healthy vitamin D levels are pretty critical for optimal sexual function and desire

How can vitamin D promote a healthy libido?

According to a 2016 study from the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, healthy vitamin D levels are associated with higher scores in sexual desire, orgasm, and satisfaction in healthy women.

In a 2018 study published by the International Journal of Impotence Research, the same researchers found similar results in men: Participants with healthy vitamin D levels were found to have better scores in erectile function1, orgasmic function, and sexual desire than men with vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency. 

Translation? Maintaining truly optimal levels of vitamin D can help support a healthy libido—even in the winter! Daily vitamin D supplementation, specifically, has been found to improve testosterone levels2 in men and result in healthier levels of estrogen and progesterone3 in menstruating women. 

Considering testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone all play a role in sexual desire and arousal, it may be time to consider a high-quality vitamin D supplement if your sex drive is hurting this winter (read mbg's guide to finding the best vitamin D supplement here).

The takeaway

Our sex lives (and vitamin D levels) might need a little extra support through the cold winter months. Try taking a quality vitamin D supplement to maintain healthy status and libido.

More On This Topic

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

Always Have Cold Hands & Feet? Here's What It Could Mean, From An MD
Integrative Health

Always Have Cold Hands & Feet? Here's What It Could Mean, From An MD

Jamie Schneider

