You're probably thinking: Uh, do I want to put lip gloss on my face? That's where your ingredients come into play: Clean, natural options aren't typically formulated with mineral oils, petroleum, and the like (which is what gives traditional glosses their greasy, tacky feel). Rather, they're loaded with good-for-you ingredients, such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, nourishing oils, and antioxidants like vitamin E and C. Find a really good gloss, and it's essentially like putting skin care on your face. In fact, many makeup artists use a similar trick by tapping in a creamy lipstick on the cheeks for a subtle hit of blush; there are even quite a few lip-to-cheek products on the market that are formulated for both areas. Lip gloss can give you that same understated tint a lipstick-turned-blush would, with a bit more sheen.