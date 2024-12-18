First order of business: Turn on the lights! "Let's be very strategic about the lighting in your office," says Stillman, be it your home office or shared company workspace. "Let's measure it, and then let's add certain lights in order to get you the frequencies that you need." You can use specific apps to measure the amount of light in your environment, like Lux Light Meter, and you can pick out full-spectrum lighting bulbs to help mimic the sun, if needed.