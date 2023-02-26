(Here are some other common signs of defensiveness if you're not quite sure.)

Defensiveness is often a strategy we learned in our early development either because of how we were treated, or how we learned to protect ourselves from the attachment distress we may have experienced as children. It’s never our fault that as children we were taught to relate in unhealthy ways, but it is our responsibility as adults to heal these parts of ourselves.

Anyone in relationship can attest to the fact that, when you are on the receiving end of someone’s defensive behavior, the impact is that you don’t feel seen, heard, or understood. However, the negative impact of defensiveness extends beyond the destruction it can wreck on your relationships; defensiveness can keep you arrested in an emotionally immature version of yourself because defensiveness interrupts your ability to listen to your partner and to take in the reflection of the person closest to you.

Here are a few more ways that this defense mechanism hurts you just as much as it will hurt the person on the other side of your defensive behavior: