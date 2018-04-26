mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Guilty Pleasure Food That Reduces Stress & Inflammation

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The Guilty Pleasure Food That Reduces Stress & Inflammation

Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images

April 26, 2018 — 9:05 AM

It's your lucky day, dark chocolate lovers. According to new findings, chocolate with a high concentration of cacao—at least 70 percent—might boost our immunity, mood, and memory.

While we've long known that dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids—an antioxidant that can help regulate digestion, reduce anxiety, and even boost sexual health—this is one of the first times that the specific effects of chocolate have been tested on humans.

"This is the first time that we have looked at the impact of large amounts of cacao in doses as small as a regular-sized chocolate bar in humans over short or long periods of time, and are encouraged by the findings," says Lee S. Berk, DrPH, a researcher involved in the presentation.

The findings refer to pilot trials that found that dark chocolate boosts cellular immune response and enhances neuroplasticity, which could improve mood and memory. According to the finding's presenters, the higher the concentration of cacao, the more positive the impact on cognition, though more research still needs to be done to back up these claims.

Go forth and break yourself off another square.

Want to take your nighttime chocolate fix up a notch? Check out this oh-so-easy recipe for turmeric chocolate truffles.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-dark-chocolate-can-reduce-stress-and-inflammation

Your article and new folder have been saved!