Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

The Unsuspecting Herb That Boosts Collagen Production + A Quick Smoothie Recipe

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 05, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman drinking smoothie
Image by HERNANDEZ & SOROKINA / Stocksy
January 05, 2025

Skin smoothies are all the rage right now, but aside from loads of antioxidant-rich fruit, what else can you add to your smoothie to make it beneficial for your skin?

Here, find a common and unsuspecting cooking herb that will load your smoothie with collagen-boos

Why cilantro is good for your skin

The surprising skin-loving ingredient: cilantro (no, not parsley). Yep, you read that right: Research shows that cilantro can help reduce the aging effects of sun damage1 in mice in addition to boosting—you guessed it!—collagen. Pretty cool, right?

Of course, you can always just add a scoop of collagen powder to your smoothie for those firming, plumping benefits. But why not double the perks with some cilantro?

That being said, this herb isn't the first ingredient you might reach for when whipping up a tasty smoothie. If you do it right, however, the flavor will actually enhance your blend rather than dominate it. In my experience, the best way to add cilantro is with a tropical base. To come, my go-to recipe: 

Tropical Cilantro Detox Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup clean cilantro
  • 1 small thumb ginger
  • 1 cup frozen pineapple
  • ½ cup frozen mango
  • 1 scoop collagen powder
  • ½ frozen banana
  • ½ peeled lime 
  • 2 cups coconut milk

How to:

If you want your blend on the sweeter side, toss in a few ripe strawberries, frozen or fresh. Blend everything up, and you'll have a refreshing, collagen-boosting blend. If you're not sure which collagen powder to use, take a look at this list for some expert guidance

The takeaway

If you want to make a skin-loving smoothie, try adding cilantro to your blend for its collagen-boosting power. Of course, it's not the only way to boost your collagen production naturally: Check out this guide for a full breakdown.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Bovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & Career
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.