The surprising skin-loving ingredient: cilantro (no, not parsley). Yep, you read that right: Research shows that cilantro can help reduce the aging effects of sun damage1 in mice in addition to boosting—you guessed it!—collagen. Pretty cool, right?

Of course, you can always just add a scoop of collagen powder to your smoothie for those firming, plumping benefits. But why not double the perks with some cilantro?

That being said, this herb isn’t the first ingredient you might reach for when whipping up a tasty smoothie. If you do it right, however, the flavor will actually enhance your blend, rather than dominate it. In my experience, the best way to add cilantro is with a tropical base. To come, my go-to recipe: