There are many ways to make your skin care routine more effective while being less work. "This isn't a daily staple, but it's a hack I've started doing recently, and I've found it to be a game changer for my dry skin: Hydrate your skin while you're still in the shower," she says, noting that she often brings a hydrating serum or oil into the shower with her. "Then after I wash my face, I put on that hydrating layer, especially if I'm going to be in the shower for a while to shave my legs, for example. Or you can use something like a sheet mask—the steam will make it feel amazing."