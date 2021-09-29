Fast forward just six months (yep, really!) and Young had reduced his total cholesterol levels by 25%. “I met with my doctor, and he was looking at me and said, ‘Sergey, what have you done?’ To my surprise, it was all changes to my lifestyle.”

Below, Young explains exactly how he lowered his cholesterol in that six-month timeframe. Of course, everyone’s body is different, so you might need a different plan of action—but, spoiler alert, his tips are pretty easy to implement and are stellar for overall health, anyway.