Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Just Dropped & Here's What Cupid Has In Store

That day, 2021's only new moon in Aquarius activates our most idealistic, rainbow-bright notions about what could maybe, possibly be. This is a day to dream outside the box...if there actually is a box to begin with. Since visionary Jupiter and creative Venus are meeting up in Aquarius that very same day—and for the first time in over a decade, at that—no-limits brainstorming is what the cosmos has on tap.

Set aside your concerns about "reality" for a moment, and let yourself imagine. Don't worry: This geeky Aquarian energy won't let all logic fly out the window. But before you start taking measurements and outlining tech specs, dream as if there were zero limitations. Whatever genius you cook up will be doubly blessed half a year from now, when a rare, back-to-back pair of Aquarius full moons open up two powerful portals of manifestation on July 23 and August 22.

While you're dreaming and scheming under these collaborative moonbeams, don't forget to ask yourself this: Who's on my Cosmic Cabinet?