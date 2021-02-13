Old-guard Saturn is parked in freethinking Aquarius until March 7, 2023. Even though the stern planet is the Water Bearer's ancient ruler, their energies are an awkward fit.

Shock-jock Uranus (which is Aquarius' modern ruler) is posted up in traditional Taurus until April 2025. Rebellious Uranus feels constrained in the bull's pen; in fact, the planet is in "fall," in Taurus, its least powerful position. So when the two crash into a complicated square (90-degree angle) this Wednesday, there could be a major battle for supremacy.

Should we stick to the tried-and-true methodology, moving ahead at a snail's pace? Or is it time to rip up the playbook and create a brand-new blueprint? Veering to either extreme is not advisable during a tense transit like this...but oh, how people will jockey to be in the right. Unfortunately, this energy won't pass quickly. Saturn squares Uranus again on June 14 and December 24, disrupting the peace and sowing the seeds of chaos. In these moments, it's important to remember that the only thing constant is change.