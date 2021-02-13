Mercury Retrograde Ends This Week — But Not Without Some Cosmic Chaos First
Stabilize or revolutionize? Well, how about both? Here's what your horoscope has in store this week.
This Wednesday, February 17, kicks off one of the major cosmic events of 2021, the first in a trio of Saturn-Uranus squares.
Old-guard Saturn is parked in freethinking Aquarius until March 7, 2023. Even though the stern planet is the Water Bearer's ancient ruler, their energies are an awkward fit.
Shock-jock Uranus (which is Aquarius' modern ruler) is posted up in traditional Taurus until April 2025. Rebellious Uranus feels constrained in the bull's pen; in fact, the planet is in "fall," in Taurus, its least powerful position. So when the two crash into a complicated square (90-degree angle) this Wednesday, there could be a major battle for supremacy.
Should we stick to the tried-and-true methodology, moving ahead at a snail's pace? Or is it time to rip up the playbook and create a brand-new blueprint? Veering to either extreme is not advisable during a tense transit like this...but oh, how people will jockey to be in the right. Unfortunately, this energy won't pass quickly. Saturn squares Uranus again on June 14 and December 24, disrupting the peace and sowing the seeds of chaos. In these moments, it's important to remember that the only thing constant is change.
Fortunately, our compassionate sides take the wheel starting this Thursday, February 18, as the Sun begins its enchanted voyage through Pisces, the 12th and final sign of the zodiac.
Between now and March 20, the dreamy, healing Fish will govern the skies, amping up our imaginative powers and dropping a gauzy lens over our views of the world.
Life is but a dream during this fantasy-fueled four-week phase. So much so that we must take extra care not to gloss over any glaring red flags or sweep unsavory issues under the rug.
Pisces is actually symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. One is pointing us upward, to our visionary selves; the other sends us down into the murky waters of our own shadows. This solar-powered month can bring deep healing for many people, but we have to be willing to dive into the choppy seas of our psyches. Pisces loves the highs and the lows, and we might feel like we're surfing between extremes.
Remember that beauty often emerges from the underground, too: Just visualize Pisces Michelangelo painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, Kurt Cobain pioneering the grunge movement in Seattle, or Alexander McQueen's legendary skull-embellished collections. Don't be afraid to dig around in your own shadows and turn those scars of your trauma into cathartic art.
Double-tap Friday as a date to use maximum discretion, though! Cosmic copilots Venus and Mars will be duking it out in a tense square, making it hard to read the room.
With Venus in convivial, communal Aquarius since February 1, there's been an agreeable energy afoot—one that's actually more prone to groupthink than rocking the boat, thanks to peaceful Venus softening Aquarius' edge. But feisty Mars is in value-driven Taurus, which can bring out the raging bull in us all when we feel our ethics are challenged.
You may be shocked to discover that someone who's been going along to get along has been stewing in their juices...and on Friday that volcano could erupt. If you want to get ahead of any potential conflict, call a summit and let the team weigh in on the current state of your union. But set some ground rules under this combative cosmic energy! All feedback must be constructive, one person talks at a time, and absolutely zero personal attacks.
On Saturday, we can all start speaking a little more freely once again.
After a choppy three weeks, messenger Mercury wakes up from its befuddling retrograde and powers forward through Aquarius until March 15.
With the messenger planet backstroking through dispassionate Aquarius since January 30, we may have felt robotic or cold in moments that called for a little more compassion. If you found yourself at a loss for words—and quite possibly ghosting people because of it—you can reboot the signal and see if this issue can be talked out.
With Mercury back on track, the chronic misunderstandings that disrupted can give way to healing reconciliations. Contracts that were held up in red tape could finally move into the negotiation (and signing!) phase. But don't lose the important message Mercury retrograde taught about the pitfalls of skimming the surface instead of finding out what lies beneath. Even if you learned this in a tough-love kind of way, you can move forward with a new resolve to slow down, get every question answered, and read the fine print.