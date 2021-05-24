3 Surprising Hormone Triggers That Mess With Your Skin

When we think of the myriad things that affect the skin, perhaps things like diet, moving your body, drinking water, and so forth also come to mind. But one of the biggest influences on the skin is our hormones, as they influence so much of our overall health.

On some level, you likely understand that hormones affect our skin, whether that's acne during puberty or skin flare-ups as part of a monthly cycle. But it's not just the sex hormones that change our complexion; several other hormones do so as well. And on this week's episode of Clean Beauty School, I spoke about this with hormone expert and board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. In it, she shared how dealing with hormones is never a one-size-fits-all endeavor, but there are things we can all pay attention to.

"I think it's so valuable to understand you are unique—we have a lot of similarities, but your particular situation may not fit neatly into a box," she says.

Here, three major hormone triggers that mess with your skin: