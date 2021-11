Hormone Of Darkness: 4 Facts That You Didn’t Know About Melatonin

As we absorb this deeper understanding of what melatonin is, and how it functions, it’s clear to see its relationship to sleep. And to optimize that relationship, we can make it a part of our bedtime routine. Generally speaking, making the most out of a bedtime routine is one of the simplest ways to take action against those stubborn sleep woes.

Instead of jumping right from scrolling your social feeds to hitting your pillow — give yourself a full half hour or more to wind down. Carving out space to get in the mindset of sleep can make all the difference. Take a hot shower. Diffuse lavender essential oil in your bedroom. Enjoy the strawberry flavors of your vitafusion™ Melatonin Max Strength Gummy Vitamins, and do a little light reading (not on your phone) until your eyelids grow heavy. However you design your ritual, know one thing: it’s key to all the sweet dreams and good mornings.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.