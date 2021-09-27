Hormone Of Darkness: 4 Facts That You Didn’t Know About Melatonin

Sleep struggles come in all shapes and sizes, and Americans are no stranger to them. In a recent survey, 80% of U.S. adults reported troubles with sleeping at least once a week. Between the midnight tossing and turning and groggy mornings — there are few things more challenging than missing out on the basic human need of sleep.

To support a better night’s rest when they need it most, millions of people have turned to melatonin supplements.* Because why settle for those midnight hours staring at the ceiling when you can have the support of a supplement, like vitafusion™ Melatonin Max Strength Gummy Vitamins?* But considering the popularity of melatonin, few of us know what it really is or why it works. So let’s dive in deeper and explore the lesser known facts about melatonin!