“For healthy skin, the number one step is to make sure the connective tissue that supports the skin—the collagen and the extracellular matrix—is in the best shape it can be,” Vinjamoori says. “So that’s where things like metabolic health and inflammation come into play. One factor that may not be so obvious is the connection between hormones and the skin. A lot of the sagging skin that people experience, especially as women enter their late forties, is likely due to hormones.”