Advertisement
I Can't Stop Talking About This Fiber-Packed Breakfast That Takes 2 Minutes To Make
Not to be dramatic, but my entire day suffers if I don’t have the right breakfast. Without a nutrient-dense meal to start the day, I’m left battling mid-morning snack cravings, sluggishness, and, honestly, the strong desire for a nap.
As a marathon runner with a jam-packed schedule, I prioritize quick, healthy breakfasts that are high in protein for muscle support1 and fiber to keep me full2 (and to ward off that incessant snackiness).
My most recent obsession? HOLOS Organic Overnight Muesli. More specifically, the Cacao flavor satisfies my morning sweet tooth and keeps me full until lunch.
What's great about HOLOS
It takes less than 2 minutes to prepare
HOLOS makes breakfast prep as efficient as possible. New customers get a free jar and spork with their first order, which is really all you need to prepare this tasty breakfast.
You’ll simply empty the packet into your jar, top with milk or water to the fill line, and stir to combine. From there, just pop the jar in your fridge and let it soak overnight.
It's perfect for busy mornings
The 100% recyclable glass jar is cute and practical, making this overnight muesli a perfect on-the-go option. On busy mornings, I simply pop it in my bag with the reusable spork, and I’m set until lunch.
The ingredients are high quality
HOLOS uses nutrient-rich, certified organic, and gluten-free ingredients. Each muesli packet has 20 grams of plant-based protein, 13 vitamins and minerals, and 1 billion CFU probiotics. (Don't worry: I'm still taking my daily multivitamin and probiotics, but I consider these a bonus.)
The brand uses just a touch of organic maple sugar for a subtle sweetness that won't throw my blood sugar out of whack. Some blends even contain organic cinnamon, which has been shown to play a role in balancing blood sugar levels.
The base of the muesli is oats—which offer fiber, plant protein, magnesium, and iron—and chia seeds. The latter acts as a binder to give this museli a thicker texture; I'd actually compare them to other products like MUSH ready-to-eat oats.
It keeps me full & satisfied
HOLOS sneaks in 20 grams of plant-based protein and 11 grams of fiber into every serving. Needless to say, I snack way less on days when I eat my HOLOS overnight muesli for breakfast.
Well-being insight
It tastes great
A lot of pre-packaged oatmeals are either laden with artificial ingredients or taste like cardboard. I was floored by the delicious taste of the HOLOS overnight muesli. I couldn’t believe it could taste this good with such clean ingredients.
I’m partial to the Cocoa blend, but the Vanilla, Chai, and Maple + Almonds are all close contenders. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of the eight flavors.
The takeaway
Healthy, nutrient-dense meals are a must, even on busy mornings—but I’m not one to sacrifice taste for convenience. These organic overnight muesli packets were a savior during my last round of marathon training and they quickly became my go-to breakfast when I don’t have time to cook.
5 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23899756/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36193993/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32699189/
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/postmeal-perceivable-satiety-and-subsequent-energy-intake-with-intake-of-partially-hydrolysed-guar-gum/6FD3F90EE9FD67BDDEDD583421B573E8
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6124841/#:~:text=Although%20adequate%20intake%20of%20all,consume%20recommended%20amounts%20of%20fiber.