I’d have to say my beeswax wraps. I’ve become obsessed with these as I look for more ways to reduce food waste, which is a big issue here in Canada.

I’ve always used them but in the last six months, I've started using them for everything: Herbs, lettuce, kale, cat food, you name it. I am shocked at how well they work. One of the companies I love makes a beeswax bag, which has been a game-changer for keeping lettuce fresh and crisp and bread fresh as can be too!