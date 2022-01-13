 Skip to content

This German Homestead Is A Nature Lover's Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe
white dining table surrounded by wood and wicker chairs

Image by @mimameise / mbg creative

January 13, 2022 — 0:06 AM

Minimalism meets playfulness in Sandra Lörch's home in Cuxhaven, on the North Sea coast of Germany. She and her partner Tom fill their space (@mimameise on Instagram) with funky details and odes to the natural world for unique, exciting decor. Here, Sandra, Tom, and their three very photogenic cats show us around the European escape.

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Naturalness, sustainability, individuality.

dining table with flower centerpiece

Image by @mimameise

Your furniture is stunning. Where do you like to shop for furniture and accessories?

Most of our furniture is vintage or secondhand, purchased from the flea market or eBay.

Do you change up your home at all once winter hits and the weather gets cold?

With the exception of a few wintry little things, everything remains as it is. I don't really make the furnishings depending on the seasons.

serene bedroom with blue bedspread and small black cat

Image by @mimameise

What object in your home brings you the most joy and why?

Our cozy sofa, because it is big enough for us and our cats.

What's the oldest thing in your home? The newest?

The large wardrobe in the hallway—in which all our jackets, coats, and backpacks are stowed—is our oldest piece of furniture. It's from the Art Nouveau period around 1900. Our latest piece of furniture is the bench in the living room.

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?

Good music coupled with some car noise from outside. (Cobblestone pavement is nice looking but inconvenient as a road material!) Our flat usually smells like coffee, yummy food, and incense sticks.

multiple views of country-style kitchen with black cabinets

Image by @mimameise

How does your home support your health & well-being?

We have many houseplants that are good for the indoor climate. The old, original wooden elements such as the wooden floor from the year of construction (1904) and the large old windows, which let in a lot of light, spread a lot of peace and well-being, too.

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls, and what's the story behind it?

About 25 years ago, as a teenager, I bought Björk's album Debut and put the corresponding poster on the wall. A few years ago, I printed the cover on a large canvas.

Recreate the look:

chic home recreate the look

Image by @mimameise / mbg creative

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

