Thank you! I have been a secondhand/vintage lover for a long time. I started shopping vintage for financial reasons originally and also love finding unique, interesting pieces. My number one tip (if budget allows) is if you love something in the first instance, get it! It won’t be there when you go back. Also, vary where you shop don’t just visit the same places. If I’m visiting a new town, I always make time to pop into thrift/charity shops. They can be a totally different vibe wherever you are!