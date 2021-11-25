 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Home
Holistic Home Tour: This Tiny House In New Zealand Is Pure Magic

Holistic Home Tour: This Tiny House In New Zealand Is Pure Magic

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen, the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac," and the author of "Return to Nature" (Spring 2022).
grey tiny home in new zealand bushland

Image by Hilltop Tiny Home

November 25, 2021 — 19:11 PM

Climb to the top of Ponga Hill outside Auckland and you'll be met with thick, lush New Zealand bushland, harbor views—and the cutest tiny home you ever did see. Faith Poppy and her partner Bryce moved into the Hilltop Tiny House (@hilltoptiny on Instagram) this April after living overseas and have never looked back. Today, Faith's giving us a tour of the jungle home that has everything she needs—and nothing she doesn't.

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Worldly, energetic, natural.

cozy daybed and kitchen in tiny home in the jungle

Image by Hilltop Tiny Home

Advertisement

What inspired you to move into a tiny home? How has the experience been similar & different from what you were expecting?

We were inspired to move into a tinier space for the freedom: the freedom to pick up and move at any time but also the financial freedom in being able to live without a mortgage, which also alleviates an element of stress.

Living here has been everything I thought it would be and better! There's nothing I feel it's missing or lacking in comparison to a regular home. We use every space, and everything has a purpose. It's the perfect space for where I am at in my life right now.

What's the most challenging part of living in a tiny home? The most rewarding?

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

With a background of living and working on boats, I was used to confined spaces. Moving into a tiny house felt huge! So I haven't found anything challenging about living in this house—except getting it to its location. It took a big tractor and the generous help of neighbors, friends, and family to make it possible.

The most rewarding thing about living in a tiny house is knowing we turned a dream into a reality. As a first-time homeowner, it's so rewarding to see something I worked so hard for come to fruition. And after living and sharing a home with 20+ other people on a yacht, it's so nice to have a space that's just mine.

When you opt for a tiny house, it also opens up the opportunity to have a beautiful location and view—something we would not have been able to afford had we bought a regular home at this stage.

Advertisement

What object in your home brings you the most joy and why?

The day bed! I designed it myself and had it custom-made so it can be a sectional couch and a bed. It's just the comfiest and coziest place to be. I love how versatile it is, and how easy it is to change the shape and look of the lounge so easily.

It's also in the most perfect sunny spot that gets the sunrise and the sunset. At night, it's really lovely to enjoy all the twinkling stars and city lights. You can find me there day and night!

daybed with light cushions

Image by Hilltop Tiny Home

What's the oldest thing in your home?

The oldest would be my collection of books (I love books) or crystals that I've had for years.

Advertisement

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?

Being so immersed in nature, we hear many different birds and insects. Our free-range chickens are also very chatty! Smells range from fresh country air, incense, and sage to candles or whatever meal I'm cooking that day (I'm a foodie!).

How does your home support your health and well-being?

It supports my health and well-being in every way, honestly. I used to live in downtown Auckland, which I loved, but living out in the country is just so good for my soul. I don't miss all the noise, traffic, and pollution, and I try to fill the home with natural, healthy materials and cleaning products. Most importantly, I still have more than enough space to do yoga in the living room!

well-lit tiny home interior

Image by Hilltop Tiny Home

Advertisement

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your wall, and what's the story behind it?

The most sentimental thing hanging on my wall is a painting my Grampy did for my birthday this year of my cat Pipi, who sadly passed away shortly after I received the artwork, having spent 11 magical years with her. It's a quirky painting and a special ode to my Pipi, created by one of the most important people in my life.

What does the word home mean to you?

Home is an extension of you; it's an expression of who you are. Home is a safe space. It's your space.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Home

Does Microwaving Sponges Actually Kill Any Germs? We Asked An Expert

Sarah Regan
Does Microwaving Sponges Actually Kill Any Germs? We Asked An Expert
Home

The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes

Sarah Regan
The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Functional Food

A Functional Medicine Expert's Go-To Diet To Minimize Inflammation

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
A Functional Medicine Expert's Go-To Diet To Minimize Inflammation
Beauty

Never Deal With Smudged Mascara Again With This Makeup Artist's Hack

Jamie Schneider
Never Deal With Smudged Mascara Again With This Makeup Artist's Hack
Integrative Health

Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says

Eliza Sullivan
Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Want Healthy Vitamin D Levels? Make Sure To Get Enough Of This Nutrient

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Want Healthy Vitamin D Levels? Make Sure To Get Enough Of This Nutrient
Beauty

Did You Hear? This Thanksgiving-Approved Food Is A+ For Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Did You Hear? This Thanksgiving-Approved Food Is A+ For Hair Growth
Recipes

An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient

Abby Moore
An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*
Personal Growth

11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side

Sarah Regan
11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/holistic-home-tour-hilltop-tiny-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!