With a background of living and working on boats, I was used to confined spaces. Moving into a tiny house felt huge! So I haven't found anything challenging about living in this house—except getting it to its location. It took a big tractor and the generous help of neighbors, friends, and family to make it possible.

The most rewarding thing about living in a tiny house is knowing we turned a dream into a reality. As a first-time homeowner, it's so rewarding to see something I worked so hard for come to fruition. And after living and sharing a home with 20+ other people on a yacht, it's so nice to have a space that's just mine.

When you opt for a tiny house, it also opens up the opportunity to have a beautiful location and view—something we would not have been able to afford had we bought a regular home at this stage.