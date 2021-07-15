Just Looking At This Tranquil California Home Will Make You Feel Instantly Calm

I'm very grateful that we purchased our home when we did. We've learned that creating a tranquil space is truly a form of self-care. My husband and I have discovered skills we never knew we had, which changed our mindset—that we literally can do anything as long as we have each other. Maintaining our home's cleanliness and keeping things in order have brought us so much joy as well. Knowing that we'll come home to a tidy home after a shift at work has given us great peace of mind.