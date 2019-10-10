We had been living in the Bay Area for about a year when our rent went up. Not by much but enough to make us realize that we had just spent almost $30k on rent, and for what? We felt as though we had just flushed that money down the drain, and we wondered whether there might be something better we could get for it—so we investigated other options. We stumbled upon tiny homes and thought they seemed like a great option, but there were so many hurdles to get through! The entire process was such a whirlwind. We went from signing the contract to having a completed home in under six months.

There wasn't much of an adjustment period at all, which surprised me. I had expected it to be such a big transition, but honestly, it wasn't a big deal at all. It was an upgrade from our normal living situation since our tiny house felt so much more luxurious than anywhere we'd ever stayed! Escher was a year old when we moved in, and she's loved it since from the beginning.