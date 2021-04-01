A Low-Waste California Home That'll Convince You To Start A Bathroom Compost Bin

The bathroom is definitely one of the more challenging rooms to find low-waste alternatives. For me, it's taken time, patience, and some trial and error to find products that work for my skin and hair, and my beauty routine still isn't 100% plastic-free.

I used to get really hung up on trying to eliminate every single piece of plastic packaging in the bathroom, but now I take a more balanced approach. If I have a product that I absolutely love that comes in plastic, I try to make it last as long as possible and recycle the container when it's empty.

In general, taking a gradual approach to low-waste living is the way to go—start slow and integrate one or two swaps at a time to see if they work for you before moving on.