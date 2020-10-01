For years TerraCycle has been such a breath of fresh air for many brands and consumers looking to get smarter about recycling. Their most recent endeavor is perhaps their most exciting for beauty fans. Today, Vogue reports that the recycling giant is now working with retail giant Nordstrom, in a program called BeautyCycle. Now, consumers will be able to drop off any empties in store in a marked BeautyCycle bin, which will then be safely taken to an appropriate recycling brand via TerraCycle. (Find one of the 94 locations via their map, here.)

"Nordstrom leads with the fundamental belief that we have a responsibility to leave the world better than we found it," says Gemma Lionello, Nordstrom's general merchandise manager for accessories and beauty and an executive vice president. "Customers increasingly feel the same and look to us to be a responsible company that plays an active role in protecting the environment."

As for the details of their plan, it's pretty impressive: Nordstroms has pledged to gather and recycle 100 tons of beauty packaging by 2025. And feel free to bring in your non-Nordstrom purchases empties: BeautyCycle will accept beauty packaging purchased from any retailer and made by any brand.

It comes following a long list of impressive deeds from TerraCycle. The company works in pretty innovative ways to encourage consumer and brand recycling programs. For example, they work with companies to properly recycle materials once destined for the trash can by offering (often free) mail-in collection programs, like deodorant sticks, razors, and makeup from some of your favorite companies like Burt's Bees, Decim (owners of The Ordinary), Venus, Herbal Essences, and so on.

They also help big brands develop more sustainable packaging from the get-go, helping them develop bottles from ocean plastic, for example. And in the last few years, they've been pushing their innovative LOOP store, in which you can buy your favorite products from mass brands at zero waste by using refillable bottles that you send back, are cleaned, refilled, and then put back into the market.