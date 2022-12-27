New Year’s Eve tends to sell a certain color story: black, gold, silver, and loads of sparkle. And when it comes to nail colors, prepare for glitter galore. We’re talking foils, glitzy decals, disco tips, velvet lacquer…you get the idea. If your tips resemble a glitter-soaked dance floor, you’re doing something right.

But for all my minimalists out there—or those who simply prefer to stand out among the glittery crowd—a sparkly shade isn’t your only option for a festive New Year’s mani. Below, experts offer their favorite (and beautifully unexpected) polish choices for the holiday.