Beauty

You Will Be Floored By The Results Of HigherDose's Red Light Neck Enhancer (+ Save 20%)

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
November 08, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer black friday sale
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor / mbg Creative
November 08, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ask any derm, and they'll tell you: Skin care shouldn't stop at your jawline. Unfortunately, most at-home, professional-grade skin care tools are only designed with the face in mind, including the best red light therapy devices.

But the neck and décolletage experience just as much, if not more, UV damage—and they're often one of the first areas to show signs of aging. It's high time these bits receive the same level of care as the rest of your body, and HigherDose has the solution.

The brand's Red Light Neck Enhancer officially brings your neck and décolletage to the red light party.

HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer

$279 (was $349)
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer black friday sale

What is the HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer? 

Red light therapy is associated with a slew of potential beauty benefits, such as a significant decrease in acne lesions1, an improvement in the appearance of plaque psoriasis2, a visible reduction of fine lines3, and a more even skin tone and texture3

That's why HigherDose takes the same red and near-infrared (NIR) light technology used in the bestselling Red Light Face Mask and applies it to your neck and décolletage. Apart from adding more bulbs (75, to be exact) to cover the larger surface area, the device has the same effect—not to mention, it features an identical functional cordless design, as well as medical-grade silicone to withstand high temperatures. 

"We listened to our community's needs and designed our Neck Enhancer with a larger chest surface than market competitors and superior irradiance levels of 50 NM/CM2 for maximum glow," says HigherDose co-founder and CEO Lauren Berlingeri via email. 

It's also incredibly easy to use, with adjustable straps you can fit to your liking. In fact, you can even flip the device around and use it on your back and shoulders if you'd like to target skin concerns there. 

HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer Beauty Editor Review
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor / mbg Creative

My results from the HigherDose Red Light Enhancer

I'm sure I'm not alone here, but my chest is the first area to show signs of too much sun. No matter how diligent I am with sunscreen, I always seem to develop tan lines, freckles, and itchy sunburns in the delicate area. 

Red light therapy is superb for enhancing skin tone and texture, especially for those experiencing the effects of inflammation and sun damage, so suffice it to say, I was very excited to give the Neck Enhancer a whirl. 

I committed to using the device three times a week (the brand recommends a minimum of 10 minutes, three to five times per week), and I definitely started to notice some favorable results. Immediately after my first treatment, my neck and chest appeared brighter and way more even.

For any skeptics out there, yes, red light therapy really does work that fast: "A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved after just one session," master esthetician Sarah Akram once told mbg. "But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time." 

And with time, I did notice some of the freckles on my chest start to fade. I also have a scar on my chest from a recent dermatological procedure, and even that spot started to lighten up! (Although, I did pair the treatment with a nightly scar cream.) 

HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer

$279 (was $349)
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer black friday sale

My favorite part is how easy it is to use the device. After cleansing and slathering on my favorite neck serum—I used Tata Harper's Boosted Contouring Serum, though you could snag the HigherDose light-activated Glow Serum—I secured the Velcro straps around my neck, and laid the device over my chest.

Then I just pressed the power button and let the red light do its thing while I watched (fine, binged) Netflix. After 10 minutes, the light automatically shut off. It was that easy.

The only downside is the side-eye my partner gave me whenever he noticed me strapping in, but with the number of beauty products and tools I test at home (sometimes on him), he should be used to it by now. Alas!

The takeaway 

Whether you're a tried-and-true fan of red light therapy or are just dipping your toe into the treatment, I highly recommend snagging a HigherDose Neck Enhancer. The face gets the lion's share of attention when it comes to skin care—why not send your neck and décolletage the same level of TLC? 

Bonus: HigherDose just kicked off its biggest sale of the year, offering 20% off sitewide (excluding bundles and subscriptions). Use code BFCM to grab this mask at a *steep* discount—and perhaps use the sale as an excuse to check out a few of our other brand favorites, featured below.

