That's why HigherDose takes the same red and near-infrared (NIR) light technology used in the bestselling Red Light Face Mask and applies it to your neck and décolletage. Apart from adding more bulbs (75, to be exact) to cover the larger surface area, the device has the same effect—not to mention that it features an identical functional cordless design, as well as medical-grade silicone to withstand high temperatures.