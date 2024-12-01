Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Product Boosts Recovery & Puts Me In The Deepest Sleep & It's $260 Off This Weekend Only

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 01, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat sale
Image by mbg creative
December 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Truth be told, I didn't fully understand pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) before I hopped on my mat for the first time—and I'd still argue that technology is something you need to experience to believe.

Used regularly by wellness fanatics such as Gabby Bernstein, Lauren Bosstik, and (of course) yours truly, the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat is simultaneously calming yet energizing, and it significantly improves my sleep, mood, recovery, and overall well-being.

I'd recommend the full-size mat until I'm blue in the face, but I've been dying to get my hands on the brand's Infrared PEMF Go Mat, a portable version with the same longevity-boosting technology.

Lucky for you (and me!) I begged the brand for a promo code—and you can now score 20% off the full-size PEMF mat or the Go mat with code BF20.

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Go Mat

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat

HigherDose Memorial Day Sale

Save 20% on HigherDose products sitewide (excluding bundles) with code BFCM.

Why we love the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

The cult-favorite mat pairs powerful PEMF technology with infrared light to provide a slew of healing benefits, including deeper sleep, faster recovery, and a better mood.

I first put the device to the test two years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite practices for my well-being. Even the lowest settings put me into a trance-like state, and my sleep is significantly better on nights when I use the mat.

What's more, anytime I have a session with my PEMF mat, I see a prominent surge in my heart rate variability (HRV)—and my co-worker reported the same thing!

And don't worry: There's research to back the technology, too. Studies suggest that the electromagnetic pulses from PEMF devices can help repair and improve cellular function1, with NASA research showing that PEMF significantly speeds up the growth and repair of nerve tissue.

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Mat

$1,036 (was $1,295)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

PEMF technology has been touted as a beneficial treatment for inflammation2, joint and muscle pain, and improved tissue regeneration2, along with sleep issues3 and energy fatigue4.

And when you add infrared heat to the equation, you up the ante with additional anti-inflammatory5, recovery6, and pain relief7 benefits.

Even considering all these science-backed perks, I likely wouldn't have developed such a long-standing routine with my PEMF mat if it wasn't so easy to use. The device heats up quickly and begins working its magic within minutes, and I feel the benefits right away.

Like all my HigherDose favorites (I've tried the whole lineup), the durable mat is built to last. I know I'll have it for the long haul—which, thanks to its longevity benefits, should be quite a long time. 

More HigherDose favorites:

HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

HigherDose

Red Light Face Mask

$279 (was $349)
higherdose red light mask

HigherDose

Red Light Hat

$359 (was $449)
higherdose red light hat

The takeaway

I could wax poetic about the HigherDose PEMF mat for ages—but I'll summarize it with this: This tool fully surpassed my expectations. I highly recommend shopping for your own PEMF mat or PEMF Go mat for 20% off this weekend only with code BF20.

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Go Mat

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic
Integrative Health

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic

Hannah Frye

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)
Integrative Health

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)

Mark Hyman, M.D.

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health
Integrative Health

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health

Analise Crites

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It
Integrative Health

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It

Morgan Chamberlain

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
Integrative Health

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic
Integrative Health

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic

Hannah Frye

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)
Integrative Health

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)

Mark Hyman, M.D.

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health
Integrative Health

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health

Analise Crites

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It
Integrative Health

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It

Morgan Chamberlain

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
Integrative Health

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic
Integrative Health

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic

Hannah Frye

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)
Integrative Health

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)

Mark Hyman, M.D.

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health
Integrative Health

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health

Analise Crites

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It
Integrative Health

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It

Morgan Chamberlain

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
Integrative Health

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Integrative Health

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic
Integrative Health

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic

Hannah Frye

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)
Integrative Health

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)

Mark Hyman, M.D.

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health
Integrative Health

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health

Analise Crites

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It
Integrative Health

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It

Morgan Chamberlain

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
Integrative Health

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Integrative Health

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.