Integrative Health

This Product Boosts Recovery & Puts Me In The Deepest Sleep & We Scored An Exclusive Discount

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
January 22, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat sale
Image by mbg creative
January 22, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Truth be told, I didn't fully understand pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) before I hopped on my mat for the first time—and I'd still argue that technology is something you need to experience to believe.

Used regularly by wellness fanatics such as Gabby Bernstein, Lauren Bosstik, and (of course) yours truly, the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat is simultaneously calming yet energizing, and it significantly improves my sleep, mood, recovery, and overall well-being.

I'd recommend the full-size mat until I'm blue in the face, but I've been dying to get my hands on the brand's Infrared PEMF Go Mat, a portable version with the same longevity-boosting technology.

Lucky for you (and me!) I begged the brand for a promo code—and you can now score 15% off the full-size PEMF mat or the Go mat with our code MINDBODYGREEN.

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Go Mat

$595 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat

Why we love the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

The cult-favorite mat pairs powerful PEMF technology with infrared light to provide a slew of healing benefits, including deeper sleep, faster recovery, and a better mood.

I first put the device to the test two years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite practices for my well-being. Even the lowest settings put me into a trance-like state, and my sleep is significantly better on nights when I use the mat.

What's more, anytime I have a session with my PEMF mat, I see a prominent surge in my heart rate variability (HRV)—and my co-worker reported the same thing!

And don't worry: There's research to back the technology, too. Studies suggest that the electromagnetic pulses from PEMF devices can help repair and improve cellular function1, with NASA research showing that PEMF significantly speeds up the growth and repair of nerve tissue.

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Mat

$1,100 (was $1,295)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

PEMF technology has been touted as a beneficial treatment for inflammation2, joint and muscle pain, and improved tissue regeneration2, along with sleep issues3 and energy fatigue4.

And when you add infrared heat to the equation, you up the ante with additional anti-inflammatory5, recovery6, and pain relief7 benefits.

Even considering all these science-backed perks, I likely wouldn't have developed such a long-standing routine with my PEMF mat if it wasn't so easy to use. The device heats up quickly and begins working its magic within minutes, and I feel the benefits right away.

Like all my HigherDose favorites (I've tried the whole lineup), the durable mat is built to last. I know I'll have it for the long haul—which, thanks to its longevity benefits, should be quite a long time. 

More HigherDose favorites:

HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$595 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

HigherDose

Red Light Face Mask

$297 (was $349)
higherdose red light mask

HigherDose

Red Light Hat

$382 (was $449)
higherdose red light hat

The takeaway

I could wax poetic about the HigherDose PEMF mat for ages—but I'll summarize it with this: This tool fully surpassed my expectations. I highly recommend shopping for your own PEMF mat or PEMF Go mat for 20% off this weekend only with code BF20.

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Go Mat

$595 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat

5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM

Snow Xia L.Ac.

