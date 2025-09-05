The Hidden Muscles That Could Cut Your ACL Injury Risk By 67%
What if the key to preventing knee injuries wasn't in your quads or hamstrings, but in a group of muscles you've probably been neglecting each workout?
According to award-winning journalist Henry Abbott, author of Ballistic: The New Science of Injury-Free Athletic Performance, we've been looking in the wrong place all along. On the mindbodygreen podcast, Abbott revealed research showing that the muscles below your knee might be the most critical factor in preventing devastating injuries.
After spending years investigating the cutting-edge work at the Peak Performance Project (P3), Abbott uncovered an approach to movement that's changing how elite athletes and everyday exercisers can protect their bodies for life.
This increases your risk of injury
When it comes to preventing injuries, most of us have been trained to focus on strengthening the large muscle groups above the knee. But Abbott's research reveals a surprising truth: "The muscles from the knee down are incredibly important in injury prevention".
In a landmark study of nearly 400 NBA players tracked over multiple years, researchers at P3 made an interesting discovery.
By analyzing millions of data points on how athletes move, they found that every single player who tore their ACL had the same landing pattern: they landed on the outside of their foot first, with weight rolling inward, a movement pattern they named "translation".
"It puts your tibia (your shin) through a windshield wiper motion as you roll like that," Abbott explains. "And it just puts your knee in a very vulnerable position."
The hidden heroes below your knees
The problem? Most of us simply don't train the muscles that prevent this dangerous landing pattern. Underneath your visible calf muscles (the gastrocnemius) lie what Abbott calls "under-recognized heroes," specifically the soleus and posterior tibialis.
These muscles do far more than just help you point your toes. They stabilize your foot position on landing, pump blood back to your heart, and most importantly, they direct force properly through your body's "shock absorption system".
When strengthened properly, these muscles allow you to land on the ball of your foot with your ankle loaded. The force then travels through your Achilles tendon to your quads and finally to your glutes, three joints working together to absorb tremendous impact without damage.
Transform your lower leg training
The good news? Training these crucial muscles doesn't require fancy equipment or complicated routines. Abbott shares a simple but effective protocol developed at P3 that anyone can implement:
- Single-leg heel raises: Stand on one leg (touching a wall for balance if needed) and slowly raise and lower yourself for 15 repetitions per side. This directly targets the posterior tibialis and soleus muscles.
- Jump rope training: Immediately follow your heel raises with jump rope exercises. Focus on landing on the balls of your feet while feeling the force transfer all the way to your glutes. This trains the neurological connection between your muscles.
- Hip stabilization work: Since hip function is the second biggest contributor to ACL injuries, incorporate exercises that strengthen the muscles surrounding your femur (thigh bone), such as side planks, hip thrusts, and leg raises.
What makes this approach so remarkable is its effectiveness. “If you do this intervention,” Abbott notes, “you see up to a 67% reduction in ACL tears, which is about as successful as most medical interventions ever get.”
The takeaway
By investing just a few minutes each week to strengthening these overlooked muscles, you're not just preventing potential injuries—you're rewiring how your body handles force. You're building resilience that allows for more freedom of movement, greater confidence in physical activities, and ultimately, a longer, more active life.