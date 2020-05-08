Ask a seasoned yogi if they’re religious, and they might say something along the lines of, “I would consider myself to be more spiritual.” It’s a common distinction, as the binary between religion and spirituality is pretty pervasive. But there’s a certain stigma with both—the former is thought to be too conservative or judgmental, while the latter may have a woo-woo, mystic stereotype.

But according to certified personal trainer, registered yoga teacher, and founder of TMAC FITNESS, Todd McCullough, it’s time we stop fueling these binaries—religion and spirituality are more similar than you may think.

“It's hard for me to grasp the world of tarot cards, but a person who identifies as spiritual may grapple with my love for Jesus,” he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. To put it simply, the two worlds have an equal place in well-being, and they each require a little bit of blind faith. So before you identify yourself as one or the other, here’s why you should maybe take a step back (and perhaps embrace them both):