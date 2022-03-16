Here's Why Cleansing Should Be An Everyday Ritual (And How To Do It Safely)

Spring is all about letting go of the old to welcome in the new—making it the perfect season to talk cleansing. Usually when we hear the word "cleanse" (or "detox"), our mind jumps to the extreme. But cleansing doesn't have to look like surviving on lemon juice and cayenne, chugging beet juice, or ferocious hunger pangs. Instead, detox can be gentle. In fact, implementing gentle cleansing as a daily ritual (versus short-term overhauls) could even be more effective.
A new take on cleansing.
Every day we encounter toxins, from the food we eat to the air we breathe—it's an unavoidable fact of life. While our bodies are programmed to deal with detoxification via the kidneys, liver, intestines, lymphatic system, lungs, and skin, certain health circumstances can sometimes impede these natural processes, leaving us with an imbalance of toxins and suboptimal health. And that's where the idea of cleansing comes in—to help clean up what our body can't.
But not all cleanses are created equal. While much of the hype around cleansing is connected to short-term programs like juice cleanses or fasting, their "quick fix" nature tends to dissipate over time. For example, juice cleanses may cause initial weight loss, but the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says they "tend to lead to weight gain once a person resumes a normal diet." When it comes to detox, consistency is key. And with the help of Flora's supplements, we can safely make cleansing a part of our everyday routine.* Here's how:
1. Find a cleansing product that's suitable for everyday use.
Our body is constantly working to cleanse itself of toxins. We can support these various processes by adding an everyday cleansing product to our wellness routines, like Flor-Essence® by Flora (which goes perfectly in a cup of tea!).* Formulated with eight different herbs, Flor-Essence is a natural solution that supports our body's detoxification at the cellular level.* Key herbs in this formula, like burdock root, sheep sorrel, and slippery elm bark, are known for promoting detoxification processes like digestion while offering anti-inflammatory properties.*
Flor-Essence is a unique herbal solution that also provides our body with lots of antioxidant support.* Toxins like chemicals and pollutants are either free radicals themselves or cause free radical reactions, stressing our cells through a process called oxidative stress. But antioxidants help stabilize these free radicals, reducing their harmful potential.* Even more, Flor-Essence is designed to support multiple elimination pathways and our lymphatic system, which acts as a drainage system to help remove waste from the cells in our body.* Plus, it's safe to consume regularly as a method of gentle and ongoing cleansing.*
Flor-Essence
Flor•Essence® was developed to gently cleanse the whole body at the cellular level.*
2. Support natural detoxification by drinking more water.
We can support our body's natural detoxification just by making hydration more central to our everyday habits. While research does not substantiate the popular claim that water "flushes" our body of toxins, hydration does support the means by which our body eliminates toxins. Staying hydrated is key to regular bowel movements. Our kidneys, responsible for filtering waste, are directly affected by how much water we drink. There are countless reasons we should stay hydrated, but add detoxification to the list.
3. Find support from nutrient-dense foods and supplements.
Cleansing is usually associated with eating less. But actually, eating more nutritious foods can support our body's detoxification. Just by providing our body with the right vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, we can promote the chemical processes that eliminate toxins from the body. For example, vitamin C is known as a powerful antioxidant, while vitamin E supports our liver, the organ responsible for processing toxins.
Ensuring that our body receives the right nutrients is something we can do every day to promote detoxification—especially those we often lack, like omega-3s. Omega-3s are essential fatty acids that facilitate processes throughout the body, fuel anti-inflammatory pathways, and may even support liver health.* But our body can't make them on its own, meaning we have to source them through diet or supplements. Flora's Udo's Oil™ is an ideal plant-based source of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids. Made with organic flax, sesame, and sunflower seed oils, it contains the good fats we need, without the fats we should avoid.
Udo's Oil
Udo's Oil™ Omega 3•6•9 Blend is a foundational oil that provides the omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 essential fatty acids.
Cleansing: An everyday intention.
When it comes to cleansing, we usually wait until our body sounds the alarms to even consider it. And when we do, we trend toward quick-fix solutions. But in today's world, where toxins are around every corner, detoxification is best as an everyday intention. And with support from Flora's Flor-Essence and Udo's Oil, cleansing doesn't just get easier… It can even be enjoyed!*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.