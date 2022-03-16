Here's Why Cleansing Should Be An Everyday Ritual (And How To Do It Safely)

Every day we encounter toxins, from the food we eat to the air we breathe—it's an unavoidable fact of life. While our bodies are programmed to deal with detoxification via the kidneys, liver, intestines, lymphatic system, lungs, and skin, certain health circumstances can sometimes impede these natural processes, leaving us with an imbalance of toxins and suboptimal health. And that's where the idea of cleansing comes in—to help clean up what our body can't.

But not all cleanses are created equal. While much of the hype around cleansing is connected to short-term programs like juice cleanses or fasting, their "quick fix" nature tends to dissipate over time. For example, juice cleanses may cause initial weight loss, but the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says they "tend to lead to weight gain once a person resumes a normal diet." When it comes to detox, consistency is key. And with the help of Flora's supplements, we can safely make cleansing a part of our everyday routine.* Here's how: