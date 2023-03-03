Here’s What Makes This 200-Year Old Heirloom the Best CBD for Relief

Being a human is not an easy gig. Between career demands, friends and family, personal goals, and simply facing the world beyond our doorstep, it’s normal to seek a little relief... And sometimes in the form of hemp CBD.

From the farmer’s market to our favorite neighborhood boutique, CBD is easy to find these days. That’s great news after a long day or when our muscles are feeling sore, but it also presents a new dilemma: With so many options, which CBD do we choose?* What we want is a product with a track record of quality and efficacy, like Spruce’s 750 m.g. Lab Grade CBD.