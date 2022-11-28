Here's The Only Zero-Calorie Sweetener I Use For Holiday Baking (And Why)

For some people, as soon as the calendar reads November—it's the unabashed pursuit of gift-giving, glitzy holiday parties, and festive lights. But for me, this time of year means one thing: The season of pumpkin spice, peppermint, and gingerbread has officially begun. And I'm sure I'm not the only one.

It's not that I'd qualify on The Great British Baking Show, but I do fancy myself some kind of amateur baker—and especially when the holidays roll around. I've always loved the precision and flour-covered mess of baking, but the holidays only amplify my passion. Firstly, because I can't resist the fleeting joy of seasonal ingredients: white chocolate, cranberry, shortbread… Say no more. But with the holidays also come parties, get-togethers, dinners—and I adore baking for those I love. Not to mention I've got a serious sweet tooth.