Here's The Only Zero-Calorie Sweetener I Use For Holiday Baking (And Why)
For some people, as soon as the calendar reads November—it's the unabashed pursuit of gift-giving, glitzy holiday parties, and festive lights. But for me, this time of year means one thing: The season of pumpkin spice, peppermint, and gingerbread has officially begun. And I'm sure I'm not the only one.
It's not that I'd qualify on The Great British Baking Show, but I do fancy myself some kind of amateur baker—and especially when the holidays roll around. I've always loved the precision and flour-covered mess of baking, but the holidays only amplify my passion. Firstly, because I can't resist the fleeting joy of seasonal ingredients: white chocolate, cranberry, shortbread… Say no more. But with the holidays also come parties, get-togethers, dinners—and I adore baking for those I love. Not to mention I've got a serious sweet tooth.
Speaking of sweet…
Two signs that you might be an amateur baker too: Everyone counts on you to bring the latest and greatest dessert, and you have an entire cabinet housing your favorite baking ingredients. Every baker has their go-to's, the brands and ingredients that we trust. And what could be more important to a baker than finding the perfect sweetener? As it stands, I've tried them all—from classic cane sugar to whichever sugar alternative is currently trending. But there's one sweetener that's quintessential to my holiday baking endeavors—and it's All-Purpose In The Raw Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend.
Tastes, looks, and crunches like sugar.
The holidays are famously a time of indulgence. From the cookie exchanges to the seasonal latte to the made-from-scratch pies I cannot resist—there's no shortage of sweet treats this time of year. That's why, when I'm baking, I most often opt for a sugar-free alternative like All-Purpose In The Raw. There's something satisfying knowing that this sugar substitute is made with all-natural ingredients like:
- Monk Fruit: extracted from the fruit of the Siraitia Grosvenorii plant
- Stevia: extracted from the leaves of the South American plant Stevia Rebaudiana
- Allulose: found in small quantities in fruits such as figs and raisins or can be fermented from corn
- Erythritol: a sugar alcohol found in small quantities in pears, grapes, and mushrooms or can be fermented from corn.
I love that this sweetener helps me cut down on sugar using only plant-based ingredients. But the ones I'm baking for love it too. And by that I mean—they have no idea they're enjoying a sugar substitute. All-Purpose In The Raw is perfectly blended to taste, look, and crunch like sugar without the aftertaste. It's certified vegan, keto-friendly, plant-based, and has a low glycemic value. In other words: It's a real crowd-pleaser.
A baker's BFF.
As a baker, the most important task at hand is to please as many taste buds as possible. But I also love that this sweetener is easy to use. All-Purpose In The Raw can be substituted 1:1 in any recipe—meaning no weird conversions and no fractions (phew). You can use it in smoothies, oatmeal, or even swirled in your coffee. From classic recipes to vegan recipes to my everyday rituals—it's the one sweetener I keep on hand because I've never known a holiday plan that wasn't made better by sweets.
With each year, I get better as an amateur baker. I get better at rolling out the pie crust and taking the cookies out at just the right time (ooey-gooey goodness). But a lot of my success also comes down to knowing how to wield my favorite ingredients. Like with anything: Practice is key. And as bakers, we improve our craft one recipe at a time. If you're in need of inspiration or are simply looking for a chance to try out All-Purpose In The Raw for yourself, full permission to steal my holiday dessert lineup this year:
