Here's The Only Zero-Calorie Sweetener I Use For Holiday Baking (And Why)

With each year, I get better as an amateur baker. I get better at rolling out the pie crust and taking the cookies out at just the right time (ooey-gooey goodness). But a lot of my success also comes down to knowing how to wield my favorite ingredients. Like with anything: Practice is key. And as bakers, we improve our craft one recipe at a time. If you're in need of inspiration or are simply looking for a chance to try out All-Purpose In The Raw for yourself, full permission to steal my holiday dessert lineup this year: