PAID CONTENT FOR
In the Raw

See What A Plant-Based Sugar Substitute Can Do With These Mocha Crinkle Cookies

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
February 2, 2022 — 10:00 AM

We’ve all been there: It’s 3 p.m., our to do list awaits, and we’re in the kitchen, searching for that afternoon java or sweet treat. But what if we told you we had a solve for both, that’s a little lighter too?

When the midday slump arrives, nothing hits quite like these Midday Mocha Crinkle Cookies. Not only is this recipe full of decadent chocolate and lightly spiked with espresso, it uses the All-Purpose In The Raw Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend instead of refined sugar. This plant-based substitute tastes, bakes, looks, and even crunches like sugar—but has benefits to boot, including zero calories, zero net carbs, and a low glycemic value. We're all about setting our day up for success… And sometimes that looks like a plate of Midday Mocha Crinkle Cookies on the counter. But fair warning: They won’t last long!

All-Purpose In The Raw Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend

Tastes just like sugar, with four zero calorie ingredients.

All-Purpose In The Raw Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend

Tastes just like sugar, with four zero calorie ingredients.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

