Feeling Hangry On Your Period? Here's How To Indulge Without Overeating

Eat breakfast within an hour of waking, and don't you dare skip it—you can't expect to balance your hormones if you do. When clients tell me that they don't have time to make or eat breakfast before they leave the house, I ask them to evaluate how much time they devote to getting the outside of their body ready by washing, dressing, and doing their hair and makeup versus how much time they spend taking care of their insides.

Cereal does not count as breakfast, and neither does toast with jam. Your breakfast must always include protein and healthy fat in order to sort your blood sugar out first thing in the morning, and this is even more relevant if you have PCOS or your periods are MIA. Eggs are a breakfast favorite of mine, not least because they're so quick to cook. Scramble them and serve on top of some toast or a tortilla with some avocado on the side, or fill an omelet with some precooked veg.

If you're really pressed for time, then boil some eggs and store them in the fridge or make a vegetable frittata the night before so that it's ready to go the following morning (and the one after). Oats, quinoa, millet, and amaranth can all be used with plant-based milks such as oat and almond to make porridge and topped with fruit, nut butters, and a sprinkling of seeds. But in all honesty, I'd love it if we got rid of our very Western idea of what constitutes breakfast. I quite like to have some cooked salmon with cooked greens and rice or quinoa for mine, all of which can be cooked in advance and reheated quickly in a pan.

If you're really not a breakfast person, have protein smoothies and make sure that you're not eating your dinner too late (eating earlier in the evening often stimulates your need to eat in the morning). Any carbs should be complex, such as whole grains and starchy veg, and caffeine should be consumed alongside or after eating breakfast, not before.

Excerpted from Period Power: Harness Your Hormones and Get Your Cycle Working for You, by Maisie Hill. Reprinted with permission by Bloomsbury USA, 2019.