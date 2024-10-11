By now I'm sure most of us are aware of the many benefits of meditation (or, if you're not, feel free to acquaint yourself with our guide to meditation). But that doesn't mean it's an instinctive habit for everyone—even the professionals. As mbg class instructor, Collective member, and meditation teacher Light Watkins has said about his meditation practice, "Ironically, I don't consider myself to be a particularly disciplined person. Like many people, I don't look forward to doing things that don't provide me with some type of immediate gratification. But I stick to my meditation routine because it not only leaves me with a tangible feeling of clarity to start my day, but the ripple effects of meditating extend throughout other important areas of my day and life."