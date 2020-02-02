The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts And Daily Stress*
When people ask what a “normal” work day looks like for me, I have a hard time giving a straight answer. As a mindbodygreen’s Director of Client Experience, I go through over 300 emails a day, figure out multiple solutions to problems, and navigate about 30 different personalities. Naturally, I’m always on the lookout for some sort of stress relief.
I took up meditating about four years ago and then slowly started to add CBD into my daily routine about a year after that. But neither took the edge off my stress in any meaningful way.
So when I tried our new mbg hemp multi+ supplement, I did not know what to expect. But boy, was I surprised.
What happened the first time I tried hemp multi+
The day I took hemp multi+ for the first time, I had an event that normally would provoke anxious thoughts—a call with a major client. While I handle these calls with an outward sense of assurance and calm, internally, my heart feels like it’s about to beat out of my chest.
But when I got off the call, I was pleasantly surprised: My heart wasn’t banging, and overall I felt totally calm. I quickly realized that my minimized stress was likely a direct effect of hemp multi+ I had taken earlier.* Loving the way my body responded to hemp multi+, I introduced it to my daily routine.
More benefits than minimizing my stress
hemp multi+ was a game changer for me. After a few weeks, I noticed that I became much more level-headed and even-keeled, and my mood was generally more positive. I wasn't reacting to small things and hopefully provided better support to my colleagues and clients. I also realized the advantages of taking hemp in a multi—vs. as a standalone stress-relief form.*
Along with hemp oil extract that is full-spectrum and EU Certified Organic (meaning it adheres to the European Union’s strict organic standards) and a blend of stress-fighting super botanicals, hemp multi+ also contains a daily serving of vitamin D.* So while keeping my stress levels down, it’s also working to keep my immune function in check and support my mood.*
I’m not a big supplement taker, but I am pretty strict about what I put into my body. Knowing that this supplement was created in partnership with Thorne—the most trusted supplement manufacturer and the brand that supplies the U.S. National teams—made it easier for me to love this new product even more.
My new “normal”
The big difference is that now my anxious thoughts, while still lingering, don’t cause me to have a physical or mental response. I feel relaxed and ready to take on any task given to me. My mood is significantly uplifted, and I feel excited and eager. Talk about stress relief!
My day looks different now—well, not that much different, but the way I view it definitely is. When I get into the office, the first thing I do isn’t check the 30+ emails I’ve gotten during my 26-minute commute; it’s head over to our water dispenser, fill up a glass, and take a hemp multi+ capsule. For me, there is no better way to set my day on a positive path.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.