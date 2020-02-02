The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts And Daily Stress*

When people ask what a “normal” work day looks like for me, I have a hard time giving a straight answer. As a mindbodygreen’s Director of Client Experience, I go through over 300 emails a day, figure out multiple solutions to problems, and navigate about 30 different personalities. Naturally, I’m always on the lookout for some sort of stress relief.

I took up meditating about four years ago and then slowly started to add CBD into my daily routine about a year after that. But neither took the edge off my stress in any meaningful way.

So when I tried our new mbg hemp multi+ supplement, I did not know what to expect. But boy, was I surprised.