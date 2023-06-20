If you aren’t following a specific dietary plan and want to mix and match meals, you can choose multiple plans to have access to a more robust menu.

Once you pick a plan, you’ll select how many meals you want to receive each week (2 to 6) and whether you’d like 2 or 4 servings for each recipe. As you customize your box, you’ll see the price adjust in real time; the bigger your box, the lower the cost per serving.

Next, you’ll be given access to the weekly menu. The brand will suggest recipes based on which plan you've selected—but you can view the options from all meal plans.

When your recipes are confirmed, HelloFresh will work build your box for the week. You’ll receive all the ingredients you need to make each meal, plus recipe cards that walk you through each step.

Each week, you’ll sign into your account and pick the recipes for your upcoming delivery. If you’re out of town or don’t want a delivery for any reason, you can skip a week at any time (as long as it's before the cut-off date).