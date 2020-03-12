It’s long been understood that women tend to live longer than men. While most lifestyle and biological factors play a role in that gender gap, recent research suggests when stress is involved, the gap becomes much smaller.

A study published in BMJ Open Journal found quality of life, including heavy stress levels, can decrease life expectancy in both men and women by more than two years.

Researchers from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare evaluated traditional lifestyle risk factors, as well as quality of life factors to predict life expectancy. They looked at data from more than 38,000 participants between 25 and 74 years old.