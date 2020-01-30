By eliminating or restricting access to unhealthy options and simultaneously increasing access to healthy alternatives, AHA hopes people will be naturally inclined to make healthier choices.

To do this, they will promote policy and environmental changes which encourage healthier eating, active living and reduced tobacco use.

While less Americans are smoking cigarettes than in previous years, vaping continues to rise in younger populations, and there are still more than 900 million smokers worldwide, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics.

In terms of physical health, the report says about 40% of US adults and more than 18% of children are obese. One contributing factor of obesity might be the low rates of physical activity, with only 26% of children meeting their recommended daily guidelines.

Children are also at greater risk than ever before of developing type 2 diabetes, with one in five children and one in four young adults considered pre-diabetic. These statistics suggest a combination of unhealthy dietary choices and a general lack of exercise.

Implementing taxes on sugary drinks, incorporating more bike lanes, and creating smoke-free air laws, are just three possibilities for reducing these risks, according to the ADA.