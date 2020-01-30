mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

How Researchers Expect To Add At Least 2 More Years To Our Lives

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Doctor Examining a Patient with a Stethoscope

Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy

January 30, 2020 — 13:09 PM

While more than 90% of people admit living a long, healthy life is important to them, less than half of those people are making lifestyle choices to support it, according to a Harris Poll for the American Heart Association (AHA). Researchers are now setting out to change that. 

In their 2030 Impact Goals, published in the journal Circulation, AHA said they will increase the US life expectancy from 66 years old to 68 years old. 

But they don’t want to just add years to our lives, they want to make those years significantly healthier. To make the ambitious goal a reality, they’re focusing on three main strategies:

Making healthy choices the easy ones

By eliminating or restricting access to unhealthy options and simultaneously increasing access to healthy alternatives, AHA hopes people will be naturally inclined to make healthier choices. 

To do this, they will promote policy and environmental changes which encourage healthier eating, active living and reduced tobacco use. 

While less Americans are smoking cigarettes than in previous years, vaping continues to rise in younger populations, and there are still more than 900 million smokers worldwide, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics. 

In terms of physical health, the report says about 40% of US adults and more than 18% of children are obese. One contributing factor of obesity might be the low rates of physical activity, with only 26% of children meeting their recommended daily guidelines. 

Children are also at greater risk than ever before of developing type 2 diabetes, with one in five children and one in four young adults considered pre-diabetic. These statistics suggest a combination of unhealthy dietary choices and a general lack of exercise. 

Implementing taxes on sugary drinks, incorporating more bike lanes, and creating smoke-free air laws, are just three possibilities for reducing these risks, according to the ADA. 

Article continues below

Making healthcare accessible and affordable 

ADA acknowledges the economic disparities that can prevent people from making healthy choices and hope to change that. 

“Sometimes parents are more worried about whether they can feed their children anything, much less whether it’s healthy or not,” said AHA president Robert Harrington, M.D., and “if you’re living with high blood pressure, you shouldn’t have to worry about choosing between whether to pay rent or buy your medicine."

In order to make healthcare more accessible, Harrington said they will work with local neighborhoods and global governments to enact public health changes, as well as individual lifestyle changes. 

“We’ll be inviting more people to the table, but even more importantly, we’re asking likeminded stakeholders to invite us in,” Harrington said. “Let us help be a catalyst bringing together elements that can create a healthier world for everyone.”

Getting better at stopping preventable diseases before they start 

Through the interventions above, they hope to decrease cardiovascular and metabolic disease risks before they can affect younger generations. Along with the 2030 Impact Goals, AHA published recommendations for improving heart health and disease surveillance.  

In the paper, they commit to combining technological and scientific understanding to track people’s cardiovascular health, as well as prior treatments for cardiovascular diseases. Understanding these two aspects will help researchers create more effective interventions. 

"We want everyone of all ages and backgrounds to be healthy and experience every simple joy, make every heartfelt memory, celebrate every special occasion they need and want to do," said Harrington. 

Aside from eating well and exercising frequently, an optimistic attitude might be the key to a longer life. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How To Melt Away Stress & Lighten Your Mood Naturally

Jason Wachob
How To Melt Away Stress & Lighten Your Mood Naturally
Integrative Health

Feeling Bloated On Your High-Fiber Diet? Protein May Be To Blame

Abby Moore
Feeling Bloated On Your High-Fiber Diet? Protein May Be To Blame
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Dr. Joel Kahn
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Jamie Schneider
Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know
Spirituality

How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance
Sex

Ever Heard Of A Somatic Narcissist? 7 Signs You're Dealing With One

Suzannah Weiss
Ever Heard Of A Somatic Narcissist? 7 Signs You're Dealing With One
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips? These 7 Lip Scrubs Will Give You A Baby-Smooth Pout

Jamie Schneider
Dry, Cracked Lips? These 7 Lip Scrubs Will Give You A Baby-Smooth Pout
Functional Food

Novak Djokovic Attributes Australian Open Success To A Plant-Based Diet

Christina Coughlin
Novak Djokovic Attributes Australian Open Success To A Plant-Based Diet
Functional Food

Pass The Miso: New Study Finds A Good Reason To Eat More Fermented Soy

Sarah Regan
Pass The Miso: New Study Finds A Good Reason To Eat More Fermented Soy
Spirituality

Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal

Anjie Cho
Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal
Personal Growth

Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work

Eliza Sullivan
Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work
Women's Health

What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword

Jamie Schneider
What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/researchers-aim-to-increase-life-expectancy-by-at-least-2-years

Your article and new folder have been saved!