Instead, set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound) goals for your fitness program, she suggests. A person who can't yet do a full pushup, for example, might set a goal to complete 10 pushups on their toes within two months. "To get there, you might work on your chest press, chest fly, planks, and shoulder mobility," she recommends. "You also might experience muscle shaking along the way!"