Women's Health

The Secret to Protecting Your Heart Post-Menopause, Backed By Research

June 24, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by GUILLE FAINGOLD / Stocksy
June 24, 2025

the long game

This article is from our longevity-focused newsletter, the long game, where we help you stay up to date on the latest research in the health space, with actionable, low-lift recommendations to put those learnings into practice. For access to our latest editions as soon as they drop, you can subscribe right here.

Gut health has always been a key part of my routine. From coconut keifer to prebiotic powders to probiotic supplements, I’ve done it all. But recently, I’m more interested in keeping things simple and sustainable. Today, I’m sharing my go-to, no-fuss ways to show your gut some extra love. Keep reading to check them out!

----------------------------------------------------------------

The secret to heart health post-menopause

Want to protect your heart and metabolic health after menopause? A new study1 suggests the best approach isn’t just exercise or healthy eating—it’s both. Here’s what the researchers found:

  • Women with low physical activity and disordered eating (such as binge eating) had more visceral fat and higher inflammation levels, factors known to impact heart disease risk over time. (Reminder: heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the US).
  • Menopause shifts fat storage from the hips and thighs to the midsection, increasing inflammation.
  • Exercise alone helped reduce visceral fat, but the effect was much stronger when paired with healthy, flexible eating habits.

Want to keep inflammation in check and protect your heart? Lace up those sneakers, nourish your body with whole foods, and avoid overly rigid food rules. Your heart will thank you.

+ Your guide to peri- & post-menopause

----------------------------------------------------------------

Give your gut some love this week

----------------------------------------------------------------

Cleaner & Greener

The problem: Parabens & sulfates in hair masks

If your hair mask promises deep hydration but is packed with sulfates and parabens, it might be doing more harm than good. Sulfates strip away natural oils, leaving hair dry, frizzy, and in need of even more products to compensate. Meanwhile, parabens—used as preservatives in beauty products—have been linked to hormone disruption and skin irritation. Not exactly the recipe for healthy, luscious locks.

The solution: Kopari Coconut Melt Hair Mask

When my hair is feeling extra dry, I turn to one of the simplest, most nourishing ingredients out there: pure coconut oil. Kopari’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt is a one-ingredient wonder—just organic, unrefined coconut oil, rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E to deeply moisturize and protect. It’s a multitasker too: Use it as a hair mask, body moisturizer, or even a shaving oil. Often, simpler is better.

