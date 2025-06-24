Advertisement
The Secret to Protecting Your Heart Post-Menopause, Backed By Research
The secret to heart health post-menopause
Want to protect your heart and metabolic health after menopause? A new study1 suggests the best approach isn’t just exercise or healthy eating—it’s both. Here’s what the researchers found:
- Women with low physical activity and disordered eating (such as binge eating) had more visceral fat and higher inflammation levels, factors known to impact heart disease risk over time. (Reminder: heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the US).
- Menopause shifts fat storage from the hips and thighs to the midsection, increasing inflammation.
- Exercise alone helped reduce visceral fat, but the effect was much stronger when paired with healthy, flexible eating habits.
Want to keep inflammation in check and protect your heart? Lace up those sneakers, nourish your body with whole foods, and avoid overly rigid food rules. Your heart will thank you.
Give your gut some love this week
- Protein & probiotics? This yogurt bowl has it all
- Try limiting this ingredient to soothe gut inflammation
- 7 more simple (& tasty) ways to get more fiber
- Enjoy these fruits & veggies (including the peel!)
Cleaner & Greener
The problem: Parabens & sulfates in hair masks
If your hair mask promises deep hydration but is packed with sulfates and parabens, it might be doing more harm than good. Sulfates strip away natural oils, leaving hair dry, frizzy, and in need of even more products to compensate. Meanwhile, parabens—used as preservatives in beauty products—have been linked to hormone disruption and skin irritation. Not exactly the recipe for healthy, luscious locks.
The solution: Kopari Coconut Melt Hair Mask
When my hair is feeling extra dry, I turn to one of the simplest, most nourishing ingredients out there: pure coconut oil. Kopari’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt is a one-ingredient wonder—just organic, unrefined coconut oil, rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E to deeply moisturize and protect. It’s a multitasker too: Use it as a hair mask, body moisturizer, or even a shaving oil. Often, simpler is better.